Ant-Man 3 Will Reportedly Introduce Fantastic Four Into The MCU

Last month, it was finally announced that another Fantastic Four reboot is on its way, with Spider-Man director Jon Watts at the helm. It might not be long, then, before we find out who’s going to play Marvel’s First Family in the MCU. Especially as the foursome could be making their first appearance in the franchise in an earlier movie. Yes, according to new intel, the Four may debut in Ant-Man 3 AKA Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph has revealed her latest scoop on Twitter, claiming that Paul Rudd’s next starring outing in the MCU will also feature the origins of Mr. Fantastic and co. “#Marvel is looking for #FantasticFour actors right now & will likely go w/ smaller, highly regarded actors rather than a big name,” Randolph shared. “Also theories that they’ll be introduced in #AntMan3 are correct, but one member could even show up earlier on #DisneyPlus.”

Like Randolph says, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the Four could appear in Ant-Man 3 and it makes sense for many reasons, too. Some have theorized that the Quantum Realm could either take the place, or lead to the introduction of, the Negative Zone, the other dimension that’s sometimes used to explain the heroes’ powers. What’s more, director Peyton Reed has been trying to make an FF film for years. Though he’s too busy to helm the reboot, the third Ant-Man could turn out to be his own mini-Four movie.

That said, there’ll be a lot going on in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as is. Don’t forget, Kang the Conqueror – probably played by Jonathan Majors – will act as the main villain, with Kathryn Newton taking over as Cassie Lang AKA Stature, meaning we should expect some major time travel shenanigans and set-up of the Young Avengers in the flick, too. Unfortunately, the threequel doesn’t have an exact release date just yet, but it could be coming in 2022, if not 2023. Meaning we may see the Four as soon as then.