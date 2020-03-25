Ant-Man 3 Will Reportedly Introduce The Young Avengers Team

All we know about Ant-Man 3 so far is that a third solo adventure for the MCU’s smallest superhero is definitely happening, with director Peyton Reed officially signing on to return late last year. Marvel Studios haven’t even staked out a release date yet though, with shooting not expected to begin until 2021 and the third installment widely thought to form part of the superhero franchise’s Phase Five.

While we don’t have any plot details as of yet, the vast majority of the major players are expected to return, with Michael Douglas recently confirming his involvement. That being said, Michael Pena has cast some doubt on his role in the movie, despite the fact that it would be foolish for his scene-stealing Luis not to feature prominently.

Meanwhile, Ant Man and the Wasp’s co-lead Evangeline Lilly’s recent controversial comments about the Coronavirus have generated huge backlash from fans, with speculation now doing the rounds that all of the negative publicity could ultimately cause serious damage to her status in the MCU in the long run, especially with her contract with Marvel rumored to expire after this next film.

BTS Gallery For Ant-Man And The Wasp Takes Us Closer To The Teeny-Tiny Action 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In any case, while neither of the movies in the Ant-Man series have had far-reaching implications for the MCU plot-wise, now we’re hearing that Paul Rudd’s third solo outing as Scott Lang could be set to lay the foundations for the latest superhero team to enter the fray. According to our sources – the same ones who told us Disney is developing a Beauty and the Beast spinoff for Gaston and Ahsoka Tano will cameo in The Mandalorian season 2 – Ant-Man 3 will reportedly set up the big screen debut of the Young Avengers, with several of the members set to appear towards the end as Scott’s daughter Cassie joins them.

Of course, Kevin Feige has admitted previously that the seeds are being planted for this to happen and the five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame certainly sets up Cassie to become her comic book counterpart Stature. Not only that, but core members Speed and Wiccan are being introduced in WandaVision, Kate Bishop makes her bow in the Hawkeye series, and a recent casting call sounds an awful lot like Marvel are looking for their America Chavez.

Nothing in the MCU happens by chance, and these recent plot and casting developments are surely no coincidence, so it certainly seems like we’ll be seeing the Young Avengers enter the fray sooner rather than later.