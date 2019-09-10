Ant-Man Actor Says He Has Big Beef With Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame took a herculean effort to create. The logistics alone of working with the various schedules to try and incorporate all the characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe was likely a nightmare. But, even so, the three hour epic came together to the delight of fans and critics alike. In fact, the franchise capper now sits atop the box office throne as the highest grosser of all time.

However, there is one actor who has a bit of a problem with Endgame. David Dastmalchian, who played one of Scott Lang’s (Ant-Man) friends in both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp, took umbrage at being left out of the festivities. During a recent interview, the erstwhile MCU star stated:

First of all, Endgame’s genius, it’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen, it’s cinematic history, it’s incredible, blah blah blah. Russos, you know you’re amazing, everybody knows what an incredible film it is. Why did a rat have to run across the computer to pull Scott out of the Quantum Realm, though? Why couldn’t it be Kirk, like, playing with computer. Couldn’t I have just shown up for an hour, playing with the computer? That’s my big beef.

While the movie has been widely praised, there has been some nitpicking as of late. The film’s portrayal of the Incredible Hulk, for instance, has been a point of issue for many. Another frequently cited problem, though, is the focus on happenstance. There are several times in Endgame when things just transpire because that’s what the plot needed to happen for the movie to continue. And the rat running across the computer electronics that were essentially trapping Ant-Man is one of these moments.

There’s something to be said for coincidence, but in a flick like Avengers: Endgame, it feels a little out of place. Not only would it have made narrative sense for Dastmalchian’s Kurt to have been fiddling with the computer, but it would have further integrated some more of that franchise’s supporting cast. It also would have been a nice callback. But alas, it’s done and over now. Maybe we’ll see the character pop up again sometime soon though and he can complain about rats in the computers?