How Ant-Man Survived Thanos’ Ambush On Avengers HQ In Endgame

It’s no secret that Avengers: Endgame is a film of blockbuster proportions.

In fact, it’s so big that you’d really need to see the MCU juggernaut three or four times before you catch every little reference and Easter egg planted by Joe and Anthony Russo, who, together with Kevin Feige and the creative team at Marvel Studios, can now claim ownership of the highest-grossing Hollywood movie, well, ever.

But it’s not just the box office numbers that make Endgame so impressive, it’s the tiny little details – Cap saying “hail Hydra;” Joe Russo’s cameo – that make it so special. Among those is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of Ant-Man downsizing just prior to Thanos’ attack on Avengers HQ, which certainly answers the question of how Scott Lang managed to survive an explosion at point-blank range.

In fact, the folks at Screen Rant have pulled together a deep-dive into the tiny MCU details you may have missed the first time around, one of which is the scene of Ant-Man shrinking just in time to evade the Mad Titan’s ambush.

So there you have it: while some fans wondered how Scott Lang could possibly survive an explosion at point-blank range, it seems Ant-Man has Pym Particles to thank once again. Without them, he would’ve been toast, robbing Endgame of its Giant-Man moment as the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe assembles to confront Thanos once and for all.

You can relive that battle (and Cap’s hair-raising war cry) over and over again now that Avengers: Endgame is available across Blu-ray and Digital HD. It’ll certainly help ease the wait until Black Widow – and with it, MCU Phase 4 – which isn’t expected to kick off until May 1st, 2020.