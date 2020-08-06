Apex Legends Live-Action Movie Rumored To Be In Development

The first official details for Apex Legends Season 6 aren’t the only reason Respawn’s battle royale will be hitting the headlines today, it seems.

In a teasingly vague Tweet sent out just hours ago, trusted industry insider Daniel Richtman specifically name-drops both Apex and sister series Titanfall, stating: “Hearing some Titanfall/Apex live-action project in development. We’ll see.” Is there any truth to the claim? We couldn’t possibly give a definitive answer either way, though considering how increasingly popular cinematic video game adaptations have become in recent years, we wouldn’t be at all surprised to learn that Richtman is bang on the money. After all, he does have a strong track record.

It’s worth noting, of course, that Sonic The Hedgehog and Detective Pikachu – two of the most recent success stories – are well known to multiple generations of gamers and appeal to much wider of an audience to boot. With that said, however, Apex, perhaps more than any other of its peers, could prove to be the perfect material for an action flick.

In fact, we’re somewhat surprised that a movie based on the battle royale genre has yet to materialize, what with The Hunger Games and Kinji Fukasaku’s cult Battle Royale film proving that an appetite for such things already exists.

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see which way the pendulum swings, but even if the rumor turns out to be false, there’s still plenty reason for Apex Legends to get excited. Respawn is expected to unveil the successor to Season 5: Fortune’s Favor in just a matter of hours, and you can no doubt expect to catch a glimpse of the new Legend to replace Loba as the newest participant in the Apex Games. We’ll be covering the reveal as it happens, too, so stay tuned for all the juicy details.