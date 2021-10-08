Aqualad Emoji Hits Twitter, Sparking Aquaman 2 Theories

With the second annual DC FanDome event now just over a week away, a range of emojis in connection with it have just launched on Twitter. They highlight a variety of iconic DC heroes and titles, including the usual suspects like Batman, Black Adam, and The Flash. But one of them comes as a big surprise and has got fans wondering whether we’re about to see this underrated character make their debut in the DCEU.

Yes, an Aqualad emoji has launched, and — intriguingly — it’s the exact same as the Aquaman emoji. The King of the Seas himself Jason Momoa will be taking part in DC FanDome to hype up 2022’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, so fans are theorizing that they’re going to announce that his Atlantean sidekick will be showing up in the James Wan-directed sequel, too.

You could say people are excited.

#AQUALAD DOES THIS MEAN HE IS GOING TO BE IN AQUAMAN 2 UFLKHSADJKLHKJHASK pic.twitter.com/35sqLdRep8 — ror/kory 🪄 spooky era (@616SUPERBOY) October 8, 2021

There have been several incarnations of Aqualad over the years, but nowadays the most popular version is Jackson Hyde AKA Kaldur’ahm, thanks to his leading role in the Young Justice animated series. But will Aquaman 2 feature Jackson?

As DC fans know, Jackson is typically the son of Arthur Curry’s nemesis David Hyde AKA Black Manta, who’s played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the DCEU. But the movie Manta’s got to be too young to have a kid of Jackson’s age, right?

#Aqualad has a emoji which is the same as #Aquaman 2 emoji. Could this mean that he is in Aquaman 2 ?!?! Fingers crossed for Jackson Hyde. If he is in it then his origin has to be changed if you know. 👀 pic.twitter.com/0wZxQOxxnx — Kevin Yu 🍥 (@KevinYu1218) October 8, 2021

There’s an idea going around, then, that maybe Jackson could be reimagined as Manta’s younger brother instead of his son.

I think if #Aqualad is in #Aquaman 2 then they’ll probably retcon them to be brothers instead of father and son pic.twitter.com/dw1vQN6YZy — Damage Media (@damage_gamer) October 8, 2021

On the other hand, while most of the talk is about Jackson, others hope that Aquaman 2 doesn’t ignore original Aqualad, Garth, who is often overlooked.

If #Aqualad is gonna be #Aquaman 2, I’m really hoping they use Garth first. pic.twitter.com/wEcGfRrNip — Francine 🏳️‍🌈 Read The Flash (@franciscoaallen) October 8, 2021

Are fans getting ahead of themselves here? Well, maybe. For example, it’s possible this emoji is foreshadowing an announcement that Aqualad is returning to Titans, as the likes of Robin, Raven, Wonder Girl, and Beast Boy have also got emojis for DC FanDome. But an appearance from Aqualad – whichever version it is – in Aquaman 2 would make a lot of sense as the follow-up is sure to expand the Aqua-verse in some major ways.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is coming to theaters on December 16th, 2022. In the short term, DC FanDome takes place on Saturday, October 16th.