Here’s How Emilia Clarke Could Look As The DCEU’s New Mera

New fan art for James Wan’s upcoming Aquaman 2 replaces Amber Heard with Emilia Clarke as Mera.

Amid the controversy surrounding Johnny Depp and Heard’s legal battle, the petition to remove the latter from the sequel to Aquaman is on its way to reaching 500,000 signatures. What’s more, some reports indicate that Warner Bros. has already fired the actress by buying out her contract, but until confirmation comes from the studio themselves, we’re taking this as mere hearsay. It’d make sense, though. After the motion to dismiss Depp’s defamation lawsuit was denied, there’s now a serious possibility that Heard could be facing jail time if found guilty of manipulating evidence against her former husband. As such, it’s clear why WB would want to cut all ties with her before it’s time to talk more about Aquaman 2.

What we’re wondering about, though, is who’ll replace Heard as Mera, or if the character will even be included in the sequel. One thing’s for certain, and that’s that the chemistry between Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry and Heard’s Mera was pretty strong, so the studio would definitely hesitate to throw it out the window for the sake of convenience. As such, the only other option is to recast the role.

And you know whose chemistry together would be even better? Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke’s, who previously shared the screen in HBO’s Game of Thrones and have managed to remain good friends ever since. But if you’re having a hard time imagining the Westerosi alum as DC’s Mera, then a new piece of fan art posted on Instagram might do the trick.

Aquaman 2 Fan Art Has Emilia Clarke Replace Amber Heard As Mera 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As we’ve witnessed over the last few months, fans are adamantly campaigning to see Heard removed from Aquaman 2. And if that does indeed happen, then Clarke would be the perfect choice for the role, unless WB decides to go down a different path with the sequel altogether.

Tell us, though, what other actress do you think would be a good fit for Mera? As usual, sound off with your thoughts in the comments section below.