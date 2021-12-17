Are Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home?’

You’ve read the headlines, you’ve heard the rumors, now it’s game time. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to watch in most regions worldwide, and there is plenty to get excited about.

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This multiversal epic boasts appearances from iconic Spider-Man foes from previous films such as the Green Goblin, Doc-Ock, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard. With more trouble than ever, Spider-Man is going to need some serious backup, and this has led to rumors circulating of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Spider-Man for this film.

Now that the movie is out, the answers are here, and while we recommend checking out the film and finding answers for yourself, here’s everything you need to know.

Are Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spiderman: No Way Home?

by Keane Eacobellis

Obviously, massive spoilers are coming, so if you’re yet to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, make sure that you do so before reading on!

Yes, the rumors are true. All three Spider-Men do appear in No Way Home; however, it isn’t until the third act that Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield make their epic, highly anticipated introductions into the MCU.

If you’ve seen the film, you’ll know that Doctor Strange’s botched spell brought a number of people from around the multiverse who know Spider-Man’s real identity into the MCU. The two other Spider-Men know who they are, so that’s how they wind up amongst this mess.

When the film ends, there is only one Spider-Man left in the main MCU timeline, but you’ll still get more than enough nostalgia time with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield during the film’s final act.