Are Lorraine Warren and Sister Irene related? ‘The Nun II’ theory, explained

As far as the massive horror genre is concerned, the expansive Conjuring universe continues to be an ever-popular cinematic realm which keeps building as new blood-stained entries and chapters are added to the collective pile. Of course, the universe’s latest chapter arrived in a big way this past weekend, with the much-anticipated sequel The Nun II scaring up audiences in theaters as the infamous demon known as Valak made a bone-chilling return to the silver screen.

In a horror film chock-full of jump scares and eyebrow-raising moments, perhaps the biggest question surrounding the eerie narrative pertains to a growing theory initially orchestrated due to the movie’s closing minutes. In the film’s third act, Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) and Sister Debra (Storm Reid) encounter the demonic Nun known as Valak and attempt to stop the entity as it wishes to obtain an ancient relic from Saint Lucy.

In the closing minutes, Sister Irene is lifted up into the air and set on fire by Valak, although a series of visions then play in Sister Irene’s mind as the bottom half of her body begins to burn. Throughout these visions, Sister Irene replays memories of hugging her late mother. However, Sister Irene also receives a vision linking her to Saint Lucy and revealing her as a descendant to her lineage. Not only that, but a brief glimpse of Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga)’s eyes are also shown in the visions.

Are Lorraine Warren and Sister Irene related?

Because of Lorraine’s eyes showing up in the aforementioned scene, a growing theory has emerged which ponders the idea of Lorraine and Sister Irene being related. With hints being sprinkled by director Michael Chaves, this theory is undoubtedly likely that the pair share the same bloodline. Such an uncovering would explain exactly why both Lorraine and Sister Irene have the power to sense certain entities and feel evil spirits in a close proximity.

And while it’s not yet been officially confirmed exactly how the two fan-favorite characters are related, the true kicker of it all would be if it was revealed that Lorraine and Irene are sisters — much like the real-life Farmiga sisters who portray them. Or, maybe they’re long-lost cousins who are both descendants of Saint Lucy? Either way, the pair constantly find themselves in a pickle fighting demons at every turn.

Perhaps we’ll all just have to wait and see if more information about the particular bloodline shared between Lorraine and Irene is revealed in either The Nun 3 or The Conjuring 4.