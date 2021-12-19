Are we getting The Rock vs. The Fonz in ‘Black Adam’?

Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe changed blockbuster cinema forever and made it commonplace for a number of characters from different standalone franchises to cross over with reckless abandon, we’ve seen plenty of unexpected head-to-heads, but Black Adam could be setting up one of the most unusual yet.

We know that Dwayne Johnson’s title hero is poised to go up against the Justice Society of America, a superhero team led by Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate that also includes Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone, but we might also be seeing The Fonz himself, Henry Winkler.

Multiple insiders have touted that the actor has joined Black Adam as Al Pratt, the first Atom in the comic books, who was eventually established as the godfather to Atom Smasher, also known as Albert Rothstein. As bizarre as the last couple of years have been, seeing Johnson and Winkler as part of the same mega budget blockbuster would still come out of the blue.

It hasn’t been corroborated by anyone from the Black Adam camp as of yet, but no superhero story is complete without at least one veteran character actor among the ensemble that dispenses words of wisdom to their protege, so it wouldn’t be an altogether shocking development.