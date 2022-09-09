Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Disappointment Blvd.’ is A24’s biggest movie yet

It’s safe to say that A24 more than pulls its fair share of weight when it comes to movies.

From spring to summer this year alone, we’ve gotten X, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Men, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, and Bodies Bodies Bodies, to say nothing of its upcoming headline-stealers such as The Whale, which will mark a triumphant return for actor Brendan Fraser after his tumultuous and tragic decline in the industry.

To suggest that any upcoming A24 film is the biggest one we’ve ever seen (especially after the likes of Everything Everywhere), as Variety has, is a surefire way to attract some attention.

The film in question is Disappointment Blvd., a comedy horror feature directed by A24 veteran Ari Aster (Hereditary, Midsommar) and starring Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) in the lead role. At present, there’s very little information surrounding the film, but a brief plot synopsis details the story of one of history’s most successful entrepreneurs, captured through several decades of his life.

Additional cast members include Patti LuPone, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Parker Posey, Denis Ménochet (Inglourious Basterds), Michael Gandolfini (The Sopranos), Richard Kind, Kylie Rogers, Hayley Squires, and Zoe-Lister Jones.

As if this solid ensemble spearheaded by a tried-and-true lead actor and director wasn’t enough to suggest Disappointment Blvd. as A24’s biggest-ever film, Aster confirmed back in 2020 that his next movie (i.e. this one) would be a “nightmare comedy” that clocks over four hours’ worth of runtime. Perhaps such suggestions were meant literally.

Disappointment Blvd. will release in 2023, and based on what we know so far, it looks to be anything but disappointing.