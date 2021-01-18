Armie Hammer Apologizes For Leaked Instagram Video, Says He’s Genuinely Sorry

Armie Hammer has been in the news a lot over the last week after it became apparent that there’s a good chance he’s a cannibal. The Call Me By Your Name star saw his private DMs to women leak, in which he fantasized about dismembering and eating them, admitting “I am 100% a cannibal.”

Now, he’s in hot water once again due to his super secret private Instagram account where in December he posted a NFSW video featuring an unidentified woman in lingerie on all fours, which he captioned:

“Well… my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to America with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f***ing Ms. Cayman again while I’m down there.”

This was news to the actual Miss Cayman, Mariah Tibbetts, who has had absolutely nothing to do with Hammer. Now, the actor has issued an apology, clarifying that this mysterious woman isn’t her and saying:

“I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman. I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused. My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organization, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman.”

Here's How Armie Hammer Could Look As The MCU's Cyclops 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Meanwhile, the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Pageant is not happy and they’ve put out a statement that reads:

“The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant. The Committee and the reigning Miss Cayman regard this issue with the utmost seriousness and the matter has been reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS). The role of Miss Cayman is in part, to serve as a role model to young Caymanian women. The depiction of the woman in the video goes against all that our organization stands for and the Committee is consequently requesting that Mr. Hammer immediately remove all references to Miss Cayman from his social media channels.”

The Instagram account also shows Hammer boasting about passing a drug test in order to see his children, claiming that: “Divorce is so fun. Not as fun as drugs. But what is.” Yikes.

As bad as all this looks for Hammer, we can at least be thankful that (as far as we know), the Hollywood A-lister didn’t kill, butcher and cook the fake Miss Cayman. Still, despite him describing the leaked cannibal messages as “bullshit,” there’s mounting evidence that they really are from him, with his former partners revealing that Hammer’s idea of sexy time was to discuss BBQ’ing their ribs, eating their skin and licking open wounds.

Since all this blew up, Armie Hammer has dropped out of Jennifer Lopez movie Shotgun Wedding and appears to have retreated to his family home on the Cayman Islands to wait things out. It’s entirely possible this could spiral into the actor being wanted for questioning by the cops over his behavior, particularly with regards to him being physically abusive to the women in his life. In any case, given the way this story is beginning to snowball, I think it’s going to be Hammer time for a while yet.