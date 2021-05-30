Army Of The Dead Is Being Knocked Down The Netflix Charts By 2 Unexpected Movies

A high volume of Netflix original movies tend to reach the number one spot on the most-watched list 24 hours after debuting, but staying there for an extended period of time is a much more difficult task, especially if the project in question isn’t up to scratch and suffers from poor reviews or negative word of mouth.

In any case, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead reigning over the viewership charts was an impressive feat, especially when the streaming service is indicating that it’ll rack up an estimated 72 million views in its first four weeks as part of the library, which will be more than enough to make it one of the ten most popular in-house feature films in the platform’s history.

The big budget zombie actioner slipping down the rankings is no surprise, then, but the two titles that leapfrogged it into first and second place certainly are. The top spot today belongs to the animated Trouble, which sees Big Sean of all people voicing the titular dog, a pampered pooch who learns to live in the real world while trying to escape his former owner’s children. It’s random as hell, especially when it flopped at the box office back in the summer of 2019 by just about making it past $10 million globally.

The runner up, meanwhile, is DreamWorks Animation’s Home, which also boasts an unusual central pairing in Rihanna and The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons, but that one was at least a hit after earning $385 million during its theatrical run in early 2015. It goes without saying that taste is entirely subjective, but Army of the Dead being usurped by a completely unexpected pair of forgotten children’s films definitely couldn’t have been predicted.