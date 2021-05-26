Army Of The Dead Has Netflix Users Panicking About Their TVs

Now that Army of the Dead is finally available on Netflix and doing exactly what we all expected it to do by dominating the most-watched list in almost every country that the streaming platform can be accessed from, the rumor mill has already exploded into life about comes next for the company’s new in-house franchise.

It helps that reveals have been pretty solid across the board, too, because we all know that there’ve been a ton of high profile and costly Netflix originals that arrived to much fanfare, drew in big numbers and then were never spoken of again mere weeks after releasing. That doesn’t seem to be the case with Army of the Dead, however, and though we won’t know for a while yet how much staying power it has, it certainly seems to have captured the internet’s imagination.

However, one thing in particular about the film has been causing a bit of panic for many Netflix users, with tons of subscribers thinking their TVs are broken to due the dead white pixels they see when they watch the movie. But if you’re one of those who might be getting ready to return your television or trade it in for a new one, know that these pixels are actually part of Army of the Dead itself.

Suffice it to say, a lot of folks didn’t realize this and took to Twitter to share their reaction, as you can see below:

Army Of The Dead had me thinking for a minute that I had a legit dead pixel on my TV but upon closer inspection it was just that the shitty film grain filter on those shots had a couple big white digital flecks. So thanks for that asshat. Also I thought the ending was stupid. — The Great Joe Bivins (@greatjoebivins) May 26, 2021

noticing the dead pixel from zach snyders camera ruined army of the dead 4 me — ethan (@ethb420) May 26, 2021

Army of the Dead Pixel pic.twitter.com/H14f40CHdB — Paul Doherty (@thepauldoherty) May 24, 2021

Army of the Dead Pixels more like, couldn’t anyone be bothered to fix these in post? — V.I.N.CENT (@VINCENT97536095) May 23, 2021

Though I did think my new LG OLED was broken after watching Army of the Dead! Cant believe a film could be released with a few hit pixels like that. I was raging at first! — Simon Edwards (@Turak64) May 24, 2021

@Devindra THANK YOU for mentioning the dead pixel in Army of the Dead. I was CONVINCED my brand new OLED TV had a dead pixel and was so confused why I couldn't find it in any other movie. — Kyp (@🏠) (@The2ndAct) May 25, 2021

If you watch Army of the Dead, don't freak out thinking you have a dead pixel on your TV, it's the movie! #ArmyOfTheDeadPixel pic.twitter.com/DfIQiNqbDx — DJones (@itsblackfeet) May 23, 2021

Lmao wasn’t just me pic.twitter.com/vbzOIEIB5D — Grimoire Vice (@uzionmain) May 22, 2021

Army of the Dead was super fun. Even more fun when I realized that dead pixel issue wasn't my TV so I could relax a little bit. — keithkrebs (@keithkrebs) May 23, 2021

I mean ultimately the fact that #ArmyOfTheDead has a dead pixel in a bunch of shots is a very, very minor imperfection. But it is also quite funny, and the kind of thing that will drive some viewers absolutely bananas when they notice it. pic.twitter.com/Xg1U3UsTca — Stephen McNeice (@maccytothedee) May 22, 2021

No it really doesn't, do a search for army of the dead pixel on here. Pics don't do it justice but here is one, having a super bright spot on your screen is super distracting. Think it only shows in 4k HDR, on lesser versions you probably wouldn't notice it pic.twitter.com/jP7yap07dL — K3v8az (@K3v8az) May 23, 2021

Army of the Dead pixels pic.twitter.com/gg6Z4MTZ73 — Jack Painter (@JackPainterX) May 23, 2021

New Army Of The Dead Photos Tease Zack Snyder's Zombie Movie 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In fact, the issue isn’t even isolated to Zack Snyder’s heist film, with some subscribers pointing out that they’ve seen the same thing in other Netflix productions. Still, it’s not like it’s noticeable to enough to ruin the movie and you’d imagine that most people watching Army of the Dead didn’t even notice it at all.