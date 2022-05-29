‘Army of Darkness’ is winning the online battle of 1990s horror movies
A debate has kicked off on Twitter about the best horror movies of the 1990s and a certain Sam Raimi cult classic is leading the pack.
Army of Darkness, the third film in the Raimi-directed, Bruce Campbell-led Evil Dead series, got picked so many times that it was trending on the platform over the weekend.
User @chelsiewrath began the debate by posting a photo collage of notable ’90s horror movie posters. In addition to 1992’s Army of Darkness, the collage features 1996’s Scream, 1990’s It (actually a miniseries), 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998’s Urban Legend, 1998’s Bride of Chucky, 1999’s Idle Hands, 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs, 1994’s Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1999’s The Blair Witch Project, 1991’s The People Under the Stairs, 1998’s Halloween H20, 1992’s Candyman, 1993’s Leprechaun, 1996’s From Dusk Till Dawn, 1996’s The Craft, 1998’s The Faculty, 1998’s Strangeland, 1990’s Misery, and 1994’s Interview With The Vampire.
Since users are prompted to pick three films, the Best Picture-winning The Silence of the Lambs, the critically and commercially successful Scream, the transgressive sleeper hit The Blair Witch Project, the Robert Rodriguez-helmed expectations-destroyer From Dusk till Dawn, and the Anne Rice-penned Oscar nominee Interview with the Vampire have also gotten lots of love.
However, some users chose the Middle Ages-set zombie film for all three slots!
Whether or not Army of Darkness is one of your favorite ’90s horror flicks, you can add to the discussion here.