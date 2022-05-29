‘Army of Darkness’ is winning the online battle of 1990s horror movies

A debate has kicked off on Twitter about the best horror movies of the 1990s and a certain Sam Raimi cult classic is leading the pack.

Army of Darkness, the third film in the Raimi-directed, Bruce Campbell-led Evil Dead series, got picked so many times that it was trending on the platform over the weekend.

army of darkness is trending so now is a good time to say i love ash williams — 𝙅𝙄𝙉𝙓𝙓 ;; ⧖ (@CYBERXHEX) May 29, 2022

Army Of Darkness is trending and I couldn’t be happier! 🥹 — Matt Davis (@MattDavis59) May 29, 2022

Yay. Army of Darkness is trending. pic.twitter.com/bKAQmMSfTa — Bizarrobrain (@bizarrobrain) May 29, 2022

User @chelsiewrath began the debate by posting a photo collage of notable ’90s horror movie posters. In addition to 1992’s Army of Darkness, the collage features 1996’s Scream, 1990’s It (actually a miniseries), 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998’s Urban Legend, 1998’s Bride of Chucky, 1999’s Idle Hands, 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs, 1994’s Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1999’s The Blair Witch Project, 1991’s The People Under the Stairs, 1998’s Halloween H20, 1992’s Candyman, 1993’s Leprechaun, 1996’s From Dusk Till Dawn, 1996’s The Craft, 1998’s The Faculty, 1998’s Strangeland, 1990’s Misery, and 1994’s Interview With The Vampire.

Since users are prompted to pick three films, the Best Picture-winning The Silence of the Lambs, the critically and commercially successful Scream, the transgressive sleeper hit The Blair Witch Project, the Robert Rodriguez-helmed expectations-destroyer From Dusk till Dawn, and the Anne Rice-penned Oscar nominee Interview with the Vampire have also gotten lots of love.

Silence of the lambs is near perfect. Scream was a game changer that played on the tropes of the genre. Lastly Candyman with the best social commentary of any 90’s horror film — James Jadotte (@Paradox123) May 29, 2022

Blair Witch.

I think a lot of your voters are too young to remember , how creepy that was when it came out.

That movie created a genre, still copied today — Jon T (@warmbudlite) May 29, 2022

Silence Of The Lambs

The Blair Witch Project

Scream — Alejandro Millan 🇻🇪🇩🇰 (@Alex18Autana) May 28, 2022

Silence of the lambs, From Dusk till Dawn, Interview with the Vampire. https://t.co/Olef85hZ2z — Britta Perry (Miau) (@WasserstoffZeit) May 29, 2022

However, some users chose the Middle Ages-set zombie film for all three slots!

Give me Army of Darkness 3 times — Harvey from the Island (@h9k_redux) May 29, 2022

Army of Darkness x 3. https://t.co/KzEvDN3ggC — Cezary Jan Strusiewicz (@ostrichson) May 29, 2022

Whether or not Army of Darkness is one of your favorite ’90s horror flicks, you can add to the discussion here.