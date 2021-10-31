Army Of The Dead Rockets Up The Netflix Ranks As Prequel Tops The Charts

There was no other outcome than Matthias Schweighöfer’s Army of Thieves topping the Netflix most-watched list as soon as it became available to stream on Friday, with the romantic comedy heist caper winning strong reviews from critics and enthusiastic reactions from subscribers.

It might not be able to trouble its predecessor in terms of overall viewership, with Zack Snyder’s opening salvo becoming one of the platform’s ten most-watched original movies ever, but fans have clearly been double-dipping the Army of the Dead universe this weekend.

Netflix's Army Of Thieves Character Posters Revealed Ahead Of Release 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As per FlixPatrol, Snyder’s explosive apocalyptic actioner has rocketed up the rankings, jumping by 28 places overnight to currently reside in sixth position, with Army of Thieves heading up the list. The Halloween bump may have encouraged fans to revisit Army of the Dead given its zombie element, but having the next installment in the franchise arrive two days ago is definitely the main catalyst.

That stands the continued expansion of the undead universe in good stead, and we’ll be very curious to see the four-week figures for Army of Thieves, which has every chance of becoming one of Netflix’s most popular 2021 releases based on the goodwill towards its predecessor and the light, frothy entertainment value that it comfortably delivers on its own.