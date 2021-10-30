Army Of Thieves Star Says He Wouldn’t Survive The Zombie Apocalypse

You don’t need to have seen Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead to get a kick out of prequel spinoff Army of Thieves, although if you haven’t, you may be feeling left confused as to why Matthias Schweighöfer’s Dieter keeps having recurring nightmares about shuffling hordes of the undead.

We know how things turn out for the expert safecracker in Las Vegas, but the rest of his cross-continental team remain unaccounted for in the franchise’s modern-day timeline. Snyder teased that some familiar faces could return for Planet of the Dead, but one Army of Thieves star doesn’t fancy their chances of surviving the zombie uprising.

Stuart Martin plays Brad Cage in the film, who changes his name from Alexis Broschini to live up to his self-anointed status as a true alpha male, who based his entire personality around being a Hollywood-style action hero. In a new interview with ComicBook, the actor admitted that Brad wouldn’t fare too well when the zombified sh*t hits the fan.

“I think, he could have the same fate as Theo Rossi, couldn’t he, you know? He could be stepping out the door as cocky and then wiped out in five minutes. I feel like if we revisit these characters again, we’re going to have to see that soft center, you know, that we touched on of Rolph and Brad’s. We’re going to have to see a vulnerable side to them. So you know, maybe he’s a changed man.”

Netflix's Army Of Thieves Character Posters Revealed Ahead Of Release 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The streaming service’s shared universe is off to a strong start, with Army of the Dead becoming one of the platform’s ten most-watched movies ever, while Army of Thieves enjoys stronger reviews than its predecessor, so it’s almost inevitable that we’ll see the two worlds collide eventually.