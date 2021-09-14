Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, And Tracy Morgan To Star In Twins Sequel

It’s been a long time since Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito starred in Twins together, but it appears they’re reuniting after more than 30 years.

DeVito and Schwarzenegger will reportedly reprise their roles as Vincent and Julius Benedict, respectively, in a sequel to the Twins film. They will be joined by Tracy Morgan, their long-lost third brother, in a movie Deadline has reported will be called Triplets. Ivan Reitman, the original film’s director and producer, will also return for the sequel.

A sequel for Twins has been a topic of conversation at different points over the last decade. Eddie Murphy was attached to the project in 2018, according to Schwarzenegger, but with the popularity of Coming 2 America, Reitman said Murphy became too busy with other projects. Morgan, who also starred in Coming 2 America, was tapped as the replacement for Murphy.

In Twins, Schwarzenegger and DeVito are twins that were born as a result of a scientific experiment. Their mother is unaware of their existences — she had been told Julius died during childbirth and she was not aware Vincent had even been born. The men are unaware of each other’s existence, as well as the true story of their mother. When Julius is finally told that he has a twin brother, he tracks him down and builds a relationship with him despite their obvious differences.

Reitman told Deadline the story of how Morgan fits into the story told in the initial film.

“Secretly, there was a third baby born, a Black baby, who hasn’t been in touch with his siblings,” Reitman said. “They don’t know each other and very early in the movie they meet and it’s how they achieve a bond together after all these years. It’s really a film about family and, no matter how different we all are, we have to learn to get along. These guys have great chemistry together, and you can see that in the reel, and how much energy they bring out in each other.”

Triplets will begin filming in Boston in January 2022.