Arnold Schwarzenegger donates 25 homes to homeless LA veterans

Arnold Schwarzenegger once directed a Christmas TV movie back in 1992, and he’s also recently lived out the spirit of the holiday.

As reported by Deadline, the actor and iconic immigrant donated 25 “tiny homes” to formerly homeless veterans in the Los Angeles area just before the most significant secular religious holiday in North America. Speaking about the $250,000 gift on Twitter Thursday, he urged all to give back and not think of the self this year.

“All of you have the power to do something for someone else,” he posted during the unveiling of the homes. “It doesn’t have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else. This is what Christmas is all about.”

Thank you Mr Governor!! 🎄❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/AeDKGalpc9 — Village for Vets (@VillageforVets) December 24, 2021

The Deadline report also noted the city – like many other major ones across North America – has a housing problem which has led to a broadening of homelessness. From 2019-20 the population of unhoused in Los Angeles County increased by about 13 percent to more than 60,000 people. The count was not done in 2021 due to COVID-19.

