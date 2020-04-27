James Gunn has never been above a bit of stunt casting when it comes to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, whether it be drafting in John C. Reilly for a supporting part in the first movie, having David Hasselhoff cameo as himself in the sequel or using names as diverse as Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Nathan Fillion, Seth Green and Rob Zombie for voice-only roles.

Sylvester Stallone also signed up for Vol. 2, and while his screentime was limited to a couple of scenes, there clearly seems to be something more substantial planned for the beloved actor in the future, especially given that one of the many post-credits sequences brought together his all-star team of Ravagers that included Ving Rhames, Michelle Yeoh and Miley Cyrus.

Vol. 3 doesn’t even have a release date yet, but you can expect Gunn to hit the ground running as soon as he puts the finishing touches on the DCEU’s The Suicide Squad. Besides the core members of the team, no one else in the cast has been announced yet, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that the Guardians will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and that Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk shows are coming to D+, all of which were correct – that another legendary actor could be set to join the ensemble.

According to our intel, Gunn wants Arnold Schwarzenegger for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, possibly to share the screen with Stallone again as a member of his aforementioned faction. Of course, the big Austrian has never been shy when it comes to making a self-aware cameo or two, and fans would no doubt jump at the chance to see him trade some quips with Star-Lord and company – even if it’s only for a brief scene.

And while nothing is set in stone just yet, you can’t have a career like Arnie’s and have Batman & Robin as the only comic book film on your resume. As such, we’re feeling hopeful that Marvel will be able to snag the action movie icon for a small role and as soon as we hear more on this, we’ll be sure to let you know.