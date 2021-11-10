Arnold Schwarzenegger Rumored For The MCU, And Fans Are On Board With It
One thing the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become famous for is hiring either veteran actors or A-list stars, handing them plum supporting roles in either a feature film or Disney Plus series, before simply sitting back and letting them do what they do best.
Arnold Schwarzenegger happens to tick both of those boxes, with the 74 year-old a living legend of action cinema that boasts a back catalogue littered with massive box office hits, iconic performances and some of the cheesiest one-liners to ever grace the silver screen. However, the repeated failure of the recent Terminator sequels means that there’s a franchise-shaped hole in his schedule at the moment.
A new rumor sweeping the internet claims that Schwarzenegger is in talks to join the MCU, although further details beyond that remain scarce. However, the mere prospect of the former California governor boarding the world’s most popular property has pricked up the ears of the internet, as you can see from the reactions below.
We’ve heard many tales of Schwarzenegger potentially joining the MCU in the past, with Galactus one name that’s come up more often than not. Of course, there’s no word on the initial report being anything other than an unfounded slice of scuttlebutt at this stage, but that doesn’t mean folks can’t cross their fingers in the hopes it’ll happen.