Arnold Schwarzenegger Rumored For The MCU, And Fans Are On Board With It

One thing the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become famous for is hiring either veteran actors or A-list stars, handing them plum supporting roles in either a feature film or Disney Plus series, before simply sitting back and letting them do what they do best.

Arnold Schwarzenegger happens to tick both of those boxes, with the 74 year-old a living legend of action cinema that boasts a back catalogue littered with massive box office hits, iconic performances and some of the cheesiest one-liners to ever grace the silver screen. However, the repeated failure of the recent Terminator sequels means that there’s a franchise-shaped hole in his schedule at the moment.

A new rumor sweeping the internet claims that Schwarzenegger is in talks to join the MCU, although further details beyond that remain scarce. However, the mere prospect of the former California governor boarding the world’s most popular property has pricked up the ears of the internet, as you can see from the reactions below.

Holy shit I just had a crazy thought, FYI I'm super high right now, #WhatIf Arnold Schwarzenegger played #Galactus in the #MCU! — Wayne Santoni 🇵🇷 (@Wayner20) November 10, 2021

@johncampea did u hear or read possible Arnold Schwarzenegger in talks to join Mcu and what could this be for 🤔 — HulkinBrent (@BrentPSorensen) November 10, 2021

Annnnnnnd here's the hero he will be portraying……🤯 pic.twitter.com/ML30QjJkcb — JGG1701 (@jggno3) November 9, 2021

Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Was Honored To Know Stan Lee 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I would love it if he gets to play galactus #wednesdaythought — Clenjus D'souza (@ClenjusD) November 10, 2021

Straightforward from here:



1. Arnold joins the MCU

2. The Terminator becomes an Avenger

3. $$$$$https://t.co/1UKX6OGQba — William D. Adler (@williamadler78) November 10, 2021

We’ve heard many tales of Schwarzenegger potentially joining the MCU in the past, with Galactus one name that’s come up more often than not. Of course, there’s no word on the initial report being anything other than an unfounded slice of scuttlebutt at this stage, but that doesn’t mean folks can’t cross their fingers in the hopes it’ll happen.