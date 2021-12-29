Arnold Schwarzenegger’s marriage has finally been terminated

One of the most drawn-out celebrity divorces of all time finally and officially ended Tuesday morning in the LA superior court. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced. Although the pair announced their intentions to call it quits all the way back in 2011, the property settlement, estimated to be worth $400 million, tied up the finalization for ten and a half years, according to TMZ, which broke the story. The couple had no pre-nuptial arrangement.

Shriver and Schwarzenegger separated after it was found that the action star had fathered a child with the couple’s housekeeper. The pair had been married to each other for 25 years at the time. In the years since, though still technically married, the two moved on from one another. The actor has been with his current girlfriend, physical therapist Heather Milligan, since 2013. Shriver, despite her Democratic royalty pedigree as a member of the Kennedy family, has maintained her taste for Republican men, reportedly dating party strategist Matthew Dowd in 2013. She has been single since 2017.

Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Despite the extremely extended legal proceedings, the former couple’s separation shows little signs of acrimony between the two. Not only have the two maintained cordiality, but they also continue to gather along with their four all-now-adult children, Christopher, 23, Patrick 27, Christina, 29, and Katherine, 31. Schwarzenegger has even shown contrition for his affair, stating in a 2017 Us Magazine interview, “I don’t need any time to reflect when I know it was a major, major screw-up.” The Terminator star maintains a relationship with his son from the affair, real estate agent and actor, Joseph Baena.

The former couple recently became grandparents after daughter Katherine gave birth to a daughter in August of last year.