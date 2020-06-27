How Many Asgardians Are Left After Avengers: Endgame

Asgardians have gone through a lot of tragedies over the course of the MCU, but how many of Thor’s kin are left standing by the end of Avengers: Endgame?

Asgard was once the seat of the Nine Realms, with Odin standing watch over all of them. But after dying at the beginning of Thor: Ragnarok, the Asgardians lost their home when Surtur brought about the End of Times. Thor’s sister decimated the Asgardian Army and presumably killed a lot of citizens before the God of Thunder came to their rescue.

Judging by the number we see on-screen, though, Heimdall manages to hide thousands of their people in the secret hideout. Based on the size of the crowd, by the end of Ragnarok, 5,000 Asgardians still live. Alas, after they board the Statesman, one of the Grandmaster’s ships, Thanos attacks them in the middle of space and kills half of them, as was the tradition whenever the Mad Titan came across a population of people.

Valkyrie and the rest of the Asgardians, estimated between 1,500 to 2,500, use the escape pods and make their way to Earth. According to director Joe Russo, half of Thor’s people then perish with the Snap, making the final estimate anywhere between 750 to 1,250. In Endgame, about a fourth of Asgard’s original population settle in Tønsberg, aka New Asgard.

Then, in the second half of Avengers: Endgame, Hulk uses the Infinity Stones to bring everyone back again, which raises the number of Asgardians to the original 1,500-2,500. We don’t know how many of them perished during the Battle of Earth, but it’s safe to say that most of them are alive and well, living under the rule of their new queen, Brunnhilde aka Valkyrie.

The Asgardians will probably return in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder and while we don’t know all the details just yet, it’ll definitely be interesting to see what awaits them in the future.