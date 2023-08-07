Home Movies

Asking for ways to guarantee the best possible version of ‘Armor Wars’ generates exactly the reaction you’d expect

'Armor Wars' has very tiny shoes to outgrow.

don cheadle rhodey war machine
Image via Marvel Studios

Say what you will about Secret Invasion, but you can’t deny that it’s bound to keep the MCU faithful talking for the time being.

We say “faithful,” but that could change very quickly if Marvel doesn’t go the necessary miles to prevent disasters like Secret Invasion from here on out. For a show that seemed at least forgivable for the most part, there’s just no recovering from that absolute stinker of a finale; one the internet seems determined to not let the MCU live down.

So, naturally, when a conversation surrounding Armor Wars – a film pegged as one of Secret Invasion‘s sequels alongside The Marvels – cropped up on r/marvelstudios, it didn’t take long for the ethos of “just make it better than that” to take over the conversation.

What are y’all hoping to see in “Armor Wars”?
by u/TheKuwaitiFalcon in marvelstudios
Comment
by u/SharxSharxSharx from discussion What are y’all hoping to see in “Armor Wars”?
in marvelstudios

Simply wanting it to be good may seem like an unhelpful contribution at first, but don’t forget that this is a fandom at its wits’ end right now, and they’re ready to put their foot down for better storytelling before even thinking about cameos or events.

Comment
by u/brandonbrandonfruit from discussion What are y’all hoping to see in “Armor Wars”?
in marvelstudios
Comment
by u/IPhoenix85 from discussion What are y’all hoping to see in “Armor Wars”?
in marvelstudios

And, if the studio can spare it, a bit of logistical cohesion would be more than welcome as well.

Comment
by u/jaemoon7 from discussion What are y’all hoping to see in “Armor Wars”?
in marvelstudios

There was, however, one legend bold enough to steer the conversation away from Secret Invasion, daring to list their nigh-undeniable demands for Armor Wars beyond the fundamentals.

Comment
by u/SaltedThighs from discussion What are y’all hoping to see in “Armor Wars”?
in marvelstudios

In any case, here’s hoping that season two of Loki can course-correct Marvel’s Disney Plus ship later this fall, because the sour taste of Secret Invasion looks to be getting out of hand.

Charlotte Simmons
About the author

Charlotte Simmons

Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong,' probably. Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East