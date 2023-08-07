Asking for ways to guarantee the best possible version of ‘Armor Wars’ generates exactly the reaction you’d expect

Say what you will about Secret Invasion, but you can’t deny that it’s bound to keep the MCU faithful talking for the time being.

We say “faithful,” but that could change very quickly if Marvel doesn’t go the necessary miles to prevent disasters like Secret Invasion from here on out. For a show that seemed at least forgivable for the most part, there’s just no recovering from that absolute stinker of a finale; one the internet seems determined to not let the MCU live down.

So, naturally, when a conversation surrounding Armor Wars – a film pegged as one of Secret Invasion‘s sequels alongside The Marvels – cropped up on r/marvelstudios, it didn’t take long for the ethos of “just make it better than that” to take over the conversation.

Simply wanting it to be good may seem like an unhelpful contribution at first, but don’t forget that this is a fandom at its wits’ end right now, and they’re ready to put their foot down for better storytelling before even thinking about cameos or events.

And, if the studio can spare it, a bit of logistical cohesion would be more than welcome as well.

There was, however, one legend bold enough to steer the conversation away from Secret Invasion, daring to list their nigh-undeniable demands for Armor Wars beyond the fundamentals.

In any case, here’s hoping that season two of Loki can course-correct Marvel’s Disney Plus ship later this fall, because the sour taste of Secret Invasion looks to be getting out of hand.