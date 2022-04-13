Assassin movies make for some of the most thrilling and exciting experiences in film. With so many different ways to tell the classic tale of someone charged with the mandate to murder, this particular sub-genre of action film continues to stand the test of time.

On Netflix, you’ll find several interesting assassin movies to watch, featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest names. With a string of talented men and women taking on the roles of contract killers, here are 10 awesome assassin movies to catch on the streaming platform!

The American

Led by the suave George Clooney, The American is a nicely-paced action thriller about an assassin who retreats to the countryside in Italy after a job in Sweden goes awry. While he attempts to live in the shadows, a relationship with a beautiful local woman just might spell his doom. Unaware he is followed by the secrets of the past, his quiet life becomes enveloped in a harrowing and thrilling ride. It’s a movie that offers brilliant bonus scenery of Italy, and enough engaging moments to keep a viewer entranced.

Assassin’s Creed

Based on the highly acclaimed video game series of the same name, Assassin’s Creed stars Michael Fassbender as Callum “Cal” Lynch/ Aguilar de Nerha, an original character created for the film. While the film received a negative reception from critics, fans (especially those who enjoyed the video games) were more receptive, and appreciated the homage to the games. The game fans praised the action sequences, and the performances of the cast.

The Bourne Trilogy

The first three films in the Bourne franchise starred Matt Damon, and scored major success both critically and commercially. Starting off with the first movie, The Bourne Identity, in 2001, the sequels — The Bourne Supremacy, and The Bourne Ultimatum — were released in 2004 and 2007, respectively. Damon led all three films as the titular assassin, who suffers from dissociative amnesia and tries to piece together his past in order to make sense of his present. Cementing Damon’s role as an action star, the Bourne films have become classics in action cinema, and are totally worth the watch for a dose of high-octane action portrayed through real-life stunt work, as opposed to CGI.

Colombiana

Before Zoe Saldaña was protecting the galaxy as one of its guardians, she starred in this thriller about a woman who seeks revenge for the murder of her parents, over 15 years prior. Working as a professional killer for her uncle by day, but with a personal vendetta on the side, she searches for the drug lord who placed the hit on her family when she was a child. Colombiana shines best through its lead actress, the supporting cast, and its unique editing style. The film received mixed reviews by critics, and it’s not by any means the best assassin movie out there, but the Luc Besson-written stealth flick is still worth a watch.

Kate

Featuring a fantastic portrayal by Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the titular character, Kate is a an extremely violent and exciting movie about a highly-skilled and ruthless Tokyo assassin infected with a slow-acting poison, who has 24 hours to find out who ordered the hit, and carry out revenge. Although the film was compared to previous female-led assassin movies, Winstead’s performance was praised!

Salt

One of Angelina Jolie’s most iconic roles is that of Evelyn Salt in this 2010 thriller. As a CIA agent accused of being a KGB double agent, she goes on the run in a bid to clear her name, silencing her enemies along the way. With an exciting performance by Jolie, and brilliant supporting portrayals by Liev Schreiber and Chiwetel Ejiofor, Salt is one movie with fabulous casting. It keeps you hooked throughout and offers enough mystery, backstory, and plot twists to cleverly engage viewers.

Polar

The idea that Mads Mikkelsen can do no wrong was further cemented with his performance in this neo-noir thriller film. The story follows Mikkelsen as Duncan Vizla, a retiring assassin who must face a new set of younger and quicker assassins contracted by his employer, who put a hit on him in a bid to ensure company secrets die with him. The graphic novel adaptation is packed with intense, graphic scenes of sex, violence, and profanity. The film also boasts a strong set of notable supporting actors, but it is Mikkelsen who shines brightest as a disgruntled, yet sharp assassin.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

As a married couple struggle to stay together, things get a little tricky when they realize they both work undercover as assassins for rival companies. Things take a turn for the worse when they’re contracted with taking each other down. Starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in one of their most famous pairings, the film was met with a positive reception, and the chemistry between the two leads was highlighted, to say the least.

Collateral

Jamie Fox’s stars as Max, a Los Angeles cab driver, who ends up roped into the contract killings of his passenger, Vince, played by Tom Cruise. This neo-noir action thriller packs a huge punch. The dark setting of the film, coupled with a brilliant soundtrack, make Collateral a must watch. Directed by Michael Mann, and running for two hours, viewers can expect thrilling high speed chases, epic gun fights, and intense stunts. The lead actors and their characters work well together, and a supporting cast of some of Hollywood’s biggest names give this film an extra plus.

The Equalizer

Denzel Washington adds to his untouchable catalogue with a riveting performance in this action thriller. Washington stars as a former United States marine who wishes to lead a quiet life and fakes his own death. However, he is forced back into action when he happens upon a teenage prostitute who is being hurt by the Russian mafia, and emerges a vigilante, who seeks to protect the helpless. The film has proved a hit with audiences, and a sequel followed four years later. A third film is also in development, with Washington set to reprise his role.