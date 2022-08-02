‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ landed ‘Prey’ composer the job

The music for the upcoming Predator prequel, Prey, all came to be thanks to the composer’s previous work in a video game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The composer in question, Sarah Schachner, shared in a post on Twitter that the soundtrack will release later this week, Aug. 5.

The director of Prey, Dan Trachtenberg, then retweeted Schachner’s post while sharing the story of how the composer got the gig in the first place.

“When we were prepping the movie in Calgary I was playing [Assassin’s Creed] Valhalla and was like ‘well this music is insanely beautiful. Who did this?’ The answer is Sarah Schachner. You will be listening to her lots in the future I promise…”

Though critical reviews have not been officially released for Prey, the premise alone certainly makes it sound like a compelling entry in the Predator franchise. According to the synopsis on the film’s IMDb‘s page, the film will serve as an “origin story for the Predator in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago.”

A lone woman warrior named Naru is the one who must fight the alien in order to “protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth.”

When it comes to the Predator films, the 1987 original, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and directed by John McTiernan, is considered the gold standard. That first entry still stands tall at the top of the list in the franchise in terms of having the most positive critical score — at 80 percent — on Rotten Tomatoes.

Alan Silvesti’s booming score for the original Predator movie is also nothing short of iconic and perhaps one of the best action movie soundtracks ever.

We will have to see how Prey and the soundtrack by Schachner rank among the overall films when the prequel starring Amber Midthunder comes to Hulu on Aug. 5.