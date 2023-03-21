At long last, the Multiverse Saga wins praise for getting something continually correct

The MCU has stumbled a little recently but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some good qualities sprinkled throughout, such as all the excellent villains we’ve seen so far which fans have taken the time to praise.

If anything has been memorable about the Multiverse Saga so far it’s been its antagonists. We’ve had Kang, the Green Goblin and Namor, just to name a few. There’s no doubt that Marvel has the whole villain thing nailed and so maybe it’s time to throw a little credit where it’s due. A fan made collage shows just how many memorable evildoers there have been since the Infinity Saga ended with Avengers: Endgame.

Fans are loving the villains post-Endgame so much it’s hard to pick out any bad apples among the long list. Although you could argue that some were criminally underused, (we’re looking at you, Taika). Regardless of that, fans on reddit are here for some good old villain appreciation with many users expanding the list with some of their personal faves from Phase Four and Five.

Although it hasn’t always been this way for Marvel. Before Phase Four, the studio was notorious for its bland and uninspired villains. Ronan the Accuser and Malekith the Accursed stand out as two of the most wasted villains (and acting talent) in any MCU project to date. However, the rest of the film usually made up for the lackluster antagonists, except in the case of Thor: The Dark World. Now it seems to be the reverse for Marvel as the villains are brilliant and the rest of the film or series can often be underwhelming.

Hopefully Marvel figures out how to deliver the best of both worlds soon as many more iconic enemies are set to be introduced in the coming months and years, they just need a great story to work with. If Doctor Doom is wasted the same way as Gorr, there will be riots.