Since the release of the last trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have turned to social media to share everything from their excitement to their theories about the upcoming superhero film. The trailer was highly anticipated as the movie’s release date is Dec. 17, and it’s one of the most talked-about MCU films in quite some time.

One of the places fans are gathering to discuss the trailer is Reddit via several threads. Some focus on the trailer without diving too deep for spoilers, while others share discussions and potential leaks/spoilers. One of those threads today is talking about Parker’s Aunt May, and it’s got fans worried.

While those in the thread haven’t seen the film yet, it has the potential to spoil part of the movie for you. Read this theory at your own risk.

Here are some of the theories fans have about May’s death, including some who don’t believe the stills are from the same scene of the film.

If you need a bit more light on what fans believe this theory might be, the original poster shares their thought process below.

Holland himself has said this film would be dark, not the style fans are used to seeing in the previous two films. The losses Parker faces in this movie may break him irreparably.

This fan has a pretty well-thought-out theory.

This user says other Spider-Man fans have been saying leaks promise May’s death, alongside an infamous Spider-Man quote.

Some users note that the suit looks completely different in the images shared above.

Some are wondering if she’ll make a sacrificial move to help Parker.

Many fans are also convinced that Happy is a character we may have to be prepared to lose.

What do you think about the scenes from the most recent trailer? Are you looking forward to seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home? Let’s talk about it.