Austin Powers movies, ranked

Mike Myers has at times been less funny than the murderer with a similar name but his Austin Powers still holds up.

It was near the end of former President Bill Clinton’s time in office when audiences were first treated to an adventure with legendary British spy Austin Powers. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery did well critically and commercially, destroying the camp that James Bond films were able to get away with up until this point and led to two sequels. Rumblings of a fourth film have popped up here and there since the character had his last satirical romp in 2002 and at one point, HBO was going to make an animated series, but for the moment, things are remaining quiet.

Subsequently, this has left fans with only a trilogy of movies to ponder amongst themselves. Like the franchise with Marty McFly and time travel, debate rages on even with the availability of data and sometimes it can be hard to believe any views.

But, we are not about leaving questions unanswered. So, with this in mind, here is our ranking of the films featuring Austin Powers. We spent thorough time looking at each and noted the bad moments even when it was hard to do.

3. Austin Powers: The Spy who Shagged Me (1999)

While this sequel only has a 52 percent positive rating in contrast to the 73 percent of its predecessor, it is still much more fun. Myers never has to have an out-of-place dour moment like when he finds out many of his friends have died after he is thawed out of being cryogenically frozen in mystery. Additionally, there is a subtle element of toxic masculinity with the loss of the titular character’s “mojo” and how such a concept was always nonsense and Heather Graham is the best of all his sidekicks for not being annoyingly stern or an overrated singer trying to make a splash as an actor. More sequels in this franchise should look to this entry over the others for how to do things, if they ever come to fruition.

2. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

As noted above, this movie was well-received and made a profit. Everyone laughs at the sequence where the vehicle gets stuck in a narrow hallway, but the dourness of a scene or two and the insufferable moment of bathroom humor drag this down. A parody should make you laugh and not be saddled with juvenile nonsense or things which fail to fit the tone.

3. Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

While this movie is about one point better with critics than its immediate predecessor, the score should be much, much lower. As noted above, it features a singer trying to act — who should stick to partying with dictators instead of trying to succeed in a space she does not have merit in — along with two racist caricatures in the image for this entry whose names we will not repeat. Overall, the plot involves much of what occurred before and was only funny for one moment in the series. Skip this with extreme prejudice if you ever sit down to re-watch the movies or are wanting to see them for the first time.

This concludes our ranking of the movies made with Austin Powers to date. Fingers crossed for another entry in the near-distant future.