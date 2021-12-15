Given that Avatar 2 will mark James Cameron’s third directorial effort in the space of 25 years, and that’s if it actually comes to theaters in December 2022 having originally been scheduled for 2014, then it seems likely that the filmmaker will be spending the remainder of his career working exclusively on the planet of Pandora.

After all, the second outing for Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully is just the first of what’s planned to be at least three sequels if not more, and with thirteen years set to pass between the opener and the latest installment, the 67 year-old Cameron clearly isn’t interested in rushing through production to churn them out as quickly as possible.

Production has been ongoing for almost half a decade already, which is mind-blowing when you think about it, and yet we’re still an entire year away from seeing the fruits of Cameron’s labors. However, Entertainment Weekly have revealed some beautiful behind the scenes images from the shoot, which you can see below.

'Avatar 2' BTS images reveal James Cameron's epic sci-fi sequel 1 of 5

A lot of people have been writing off Avatar 2 for years, but we heard the exact same thing about both the opener and Titanic, and they each went on to become the highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema, so only an idiot would doubt that Cameron can’t pull it off all over again.