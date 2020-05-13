New Avatar 2 Set Photo Offers First Look At Kate Winslet

James Cameron has always been known for pushing the boundaries of what can be done with filmmaking, as almost every single one of his movies has introduced at least one technique that audiences haven’t yet seen. However, this has also meant that he doesn’t have new projects hitting theaters too often, with only two films to his name – as director, at least – since 1994.

Then again, Titanic and Avatar were both groundbreaking and rank amongst the highest-grossing pics of all-time, snagging a combined total of fourteen Academy Awards between them. So, you know, it’s hard to complain. Because when Cameron brings us something new, it’s always a special experience.

But for his next effort, he’ll be returning to a franchise that’s laid dormant for many years now, with Avatar 2 well into production already and the director hard at work on bringing Pandora to life once more. And just to prove it, we’ve got a new set photo to share today, which sees Kate Winslet along with co-stars Cliff Curtis, Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington.

It’s not the most revealing picture, sure, but it’s still exciting to be getting these tantalizing glimpses behind the scenes of the sequel. After all, it’s been in development for forever now and finally, we’re beginning to get an idea of what might be coming our way.

Though given that nearly all of the film will be brought to life using VFX and all sorts of other complicated technologies that Cameron has dreamed up to help him realize his vision, we don’t imagine we’ll be seeing any sort of footage for a long, long time. Even after the shoot is done, Avatar 2 is going to need a tremendous amount of work to help get it ready for public consumption. But with any luck, maybe, just maybe, we’ll get an official still or two before the year is out. Fingers crossed.