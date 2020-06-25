With the world slowly but surely gearing up for a return to some kind of normality following the Coronavirus pandemic forcing millions of people to hit the pause button on their entire lives, Hollywood’s big budget blockbusters are starting to return to action. One of the first to take the plunge was James Cameron’s Avatar 2, although it didn’t come without controversy and accusations of political favoritism.

It seems a little ironic that someone like Cameron, who isn’t exactly known for churning out new movies on a regular basis, having made only three films in the last quarter of a century, would be in a rush to get back to work as quickly as possible, but with a reported billion dollars being funneled into the multiple sequels set in Pandora and his title as the director of the highest-grossing movie in history being snatched away from him for the first time since 1997, you can understand why he’d be keen to hit the ground running.

Set photos from Avatar 2 have been making their way online on a regular basis, with the almost entirely motion-captured nature of the shoot meaning that virtually every image is spoiler-free, which is a luxury that not a lot of major productions are afforded these days. The latest image though hints at some major underwater action that’s set to take place in the oceans of Pandora, and you can check it out below.

New Avatar 2 Set Photo Teases Epic Underwater Action 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The first Avatar is one of those movies that a lot of people seem to have turned on in the years since it was first released, and many are already speculating that the sequels could suffer from a major lack of interest as a result. However, you’d have to be pretty foolish to bet against James Cameron given his track record, and Avatar 2 will no doubt be another piece of groundbreaking cinema from one of the industry’s greatest innovators.