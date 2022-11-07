The world is gearing up for James Cameron’s triumphant return to Pandora with Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to 2009’s Avatar, whose groundbreaking special effects netted the film three Academy Awards for Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and, of course, Best Visual Effects.

The sequel is set to bring back quite a few members of Avatar‘s cast, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, the last of whom will be reprising his role as Colonel Miles Quaritch, the leader of the RDA who died during the events of the first film. He’s brought back to life, however, after being placed in the body of a Na’vi Avatar, and swears revenge against Jake Sully and the rest of the Na’vi clan.

It would seem Lang has a penchant for playing characters that cheat death; the actor has also portrayed horror icon Norman Nordstrom (aka “The Blind Man”) from the Don’t Breathe series of films. Despite the first film’s infinitely questionable twist and the subsequent, equally questionable framing of Norman in the sequel, the franchise has been met with a fair shake of success, which we can probably attribute to Norman’s ability to evade death for the sake of keeping the door open.

And it’s a door we could very well be stepping through. In an interview with ComingSoon, Lang divulged the tantalizing truth of tapping into the mind of Norman Nordstrom, whilst casually name-dropping a sequel to Don’t Breathe 2, titled, appropriately enough, Don’t Breathe 3.

It’s not a place I want to spend a huge amount of time [laughs] unless that’s what I’m doing, and when I’m doing it, when I’m in the Blind Man, it’s a very interesting place to be. I’ve enjoyed, if that’s the right word, but I guess it is, I enjoyed filming Don’t Breathe and Don’t Breathe 2 very, very much. Just as I plan to enjoy filming Don’t Breathe 3.

It’s an awfully brave declaration from Lang, as this is the first we’re hearing of a possible third entry in the Don’t Breathe franchise. Whether this hint carries any palpable weight to it is yet to be seen.

In the meantime, the less horror-inclined fans of Lang can catch him in Avatar: The Way of Water, which is set to release to theaters on Dec. 16.