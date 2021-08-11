Avatar Star Stephen Lang Assures Fans Its Sequels Will Be Worth The Wait

While some fans may have lost hope for Avatar’s sequels given the extended wait between the first film and its planned quarter of sequel, one of the film’s stars believes that it will be well worth the wait.

Stephen Lang who portrayed Colonel Miles Quaritch in the 2009 sci-fi film is optimistic about its upcoming sequels sharing his thoughts in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I think they’ll be enchanted and fascinated,” Lang said regarding fans of the Avatar series. “Look, there are people who are going to adore this world.”

While Colonel Miles Quaritch may have suffered an onscreen death in the first Avatar film that hasn’t stopped Lang from returning in its sequels telling EW that he’s wrapped up most of his work on the upcoming projects.

“I was in communication just last week with New Zealand, with my director and everything’s great – he’s working hard,” Lang said. “My acting work on both Avatar 2 and 3 is complete. I might have to go back and do a line here and there but I’m really done.”

Lang continued sharing that while they may be in the post-production phase he doesn’t believe that the term fully represents the process as this is when the making of the film takes place. He also praised director James Cameron’s accomplishments on the films calling it a “beautifully imagined universe” with committed partners working by his side bringing plenty to the table.

“I’m looking forward to it as much as everyone else. It’s been so long in the making, so long a part of my life,” Lang said.

Avatar 2 is scheduled to release on Dec. 16, 2022, barring any delays, however, Lang will see the big screen much sooner when the Horror sequel Don’t Breathe 2 hits theatres on Aug. 13.