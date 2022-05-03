‘Avatar 2' Trailer Reactions Say James Cameron Has Done It Again

James Cameron doesn't do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does because James Cameron is James Cameron.

Last night may have been the long-awaited world premiere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but attendees also got a little bonus when they were treated to the first full-length trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water.

James Cameron’s sequel has been 13 years in the making, and comes with a unique set of expectations as the follow-up to the single highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema. Of course, if you count the first Avatar reclaiming top spot on the all-time charts from Avengers: Endgame after its Chinese re-release, then the filmmaker has already set the benchmark three times already.

Our first visit to Pandora was a big screen experience like no other, and with another decade and change to continue advancing his pioneering technology, everyone is expecting Cameron to deliver another masterclass in multiplex immersion. As you can see from the reactions below, the brains behind Terminator and True Lies may have done it again.

I have seen the #AvatarTheWayOfWater trailer 10 times and I loved it each time. Can’t wait to see the full movie in December! pic.twitter.com/BdEuwAnoj0 — Big Screen Leafs (@bigscreenleaks) May 2, 2022

Just watched the 3D trailer for #AvatarTheWayOfWater. The CGI and 3D element looked great. Not a whole lot of plot was revealed, but it looks to be a visual achievement (of course).#Avatar #Avatar2 pic.twitter.com/a9rpduaEUI — Joshua Ryan (@MrMovieGuy86) May 2, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater trailer is absolutely stunning. It was worth the wait because of how advanced the technology is. New characters to look forward to and what seems to be an interesting story. Really looking forward to this after watching this trailer! — manda spector 🌙 (@amxndareviews) May 2, 2022

Just saw the official #AvatarTheWayOfWater trailer in Dolby 3D…



Some of the most visually stunning minutes I’ve ever seen play on a theater screen. Beautiful.@hradesi14 #AVATAR pic.twitter.com/6VlX8avImE — Murphy's Multiverse (@MultiverseMurph) May 2, 2022

just saw #AvatarTheWayOfWater trailer in dolby 3D and now I understand why it took 13 years to make this sequel. 🤯 none of us are ready for this cinematic masterpiece event. — danny (@_dannyumanzor) May 3, 2022

The #AvatarTheWayOfWater 3D trailer was just as gorgeous tonight as it was at #Cinemacon2022 !



The visuals, new settings and planets, new dangers, gorgeous underwater scenes, and the focus on Jake and Neytiri’s family comes thru vibrantly.



GET READY FOR THIS ONE, Outlaw Nation! pic.twitter.com/XlLwFpCToU — John Rocha aka The Outlaw Nation (@TheRochaSays) May 3, 2022

Over 12 years later, I finally saw the trailer for #AvatarTheWayOfWater. And… yeah, it’s pretty neat! Not many story details are revealed, but the visual effects team can start writing their Oscar acceptance speeches now. pic.twitter.com/Dl9BhruOPX — Nicholas Spake (@NSpake) May 3, 2022

Beyond happy to repory that the #AvatarTheWayOfWater trailer is fantastic! Stunning 3D and rendering proves that this is a film deserving of the biggest screen possible! Check it out for yourself before #DoctorStrange next week! #Avatar #Avatar2 pic.twitter.com/S8cmUEt1QL — Carson Timar (@BP_MovieReviews) May 3, 2022

People have been writing the Avatar franchise off for years, especially when Cameron effectively plans to decade the remainder of his career to the universe given that The Way of Water has been in the works since 2009, and we’ve still got several more installments to go.

Having built the majority of his career on the back of laughing squarely in the face of the detractors who’ve written him off at almost every turn since Terminator 2: Judgement Day, the Na’vi are poised to explode back into theaters to stake their place at the top of the pile once again.