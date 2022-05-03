‘Avatar 2' Trailer Reactions Say James Cameron Has Done It Again

Last night may have been the long-awaited world premiere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but attendees also got a little bonus when they were treated to the first full-length trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water.
James Cameron’s sequel has been 13 years in the making, and comes with a unique set of expectations as the follow-up to the single highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema. Of course, if you count the first Avatar reclaiming top spot on the all-time charts from Avengers: Endgame after its Chinese re-release, then the filmmaker has already set the benchmark three times already.
Our first visit to Pandora was a big screen experience like no other, and with another decade and change to continue advancing his pioneering technology, everyone is expecting Cameron to deliver another masterclass in multiplex immersion. As you can see from the reactions below, the brains behind Terminator and True Lies may have done it again.
People have been writing the Avatar franchise off for years, especially when Cameron effectively plans to decade the remainder of his career to the universe given that The Way of Water has been in the works since 2009, and we’ve still got several more installments to go.
Having built the majority of his career on the back of laughing squarely in the face of the detractors who’ve written him off at almost every turn since Terminator 2: Judgement Day, the Na’vi are poised to explode back into theaters to stake their place at the top of the pile once again.