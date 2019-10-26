Avengers 5 Will Reportedly Release In 2023 And Be Smaller In Scale

UPDATE: Trusted industry insider Daniel RPK has now backed up our report with a recent Tweet.

ORIGINAL STORY: Marvel fans were surprised when the full line-up for Phase 4 was revealed this past summer and it didn’t contain an Avengers movie. Each of the three previous phases of the MCU have been built around a big team-up flick or two, but this upcoming slate suggested the studio was retiring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. It won’t be for long, though, according to our intel, which points to a potential release date for Avengers 5.

We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who said Black Widow was getting a sequel, which seems all but confirmed now – that Marvel’s current plan is to get the next Avengers film in cinemas for 2023. It’s important to stress that things could always change, but this is the year they’re running with for now. As we’ve previously reported, A5 will feature a revamped roster known as the New Avengers, consisting of Captains Marvel and America (Wilson), Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Jane Foster’s Thor, Scarlet Witch, Shang-Chi et al.

Our sources – the same ones who also revealed that Marvel was doing a She-Hulk show back in April, and that a Nova movie is now in active development, which was recently confirmed – have told us that the thinking is to make A5 a smaller-scale film again, bringing the stakes back down to Earth after Infinity War and Endgame went galactic. In fact, they’ve compared it to The Avengers and Age of Ultron in terms of its scale and size.

Of course, small-scale for an MCU film is still pretty big, so it might just be that the planet is in danger rather than the whole universe. It may also point to the cast being slightly easier to assemble than the ever-growing group of stars featured in the last one.

If Avengers 5 does drop in 2023, though, that should be a manageable wait for fans as it’s only four years away. That’s just an extra 12 months on the three-year gaps between The Avengers and Age of Ultron and then Ultron and IW. Kevin Feige has already confirmed that the Avengers will regroup and get a new movie eventually, too, promising that the lineup will be totally different as well, which seems to gel with a lot of our information. And given that these are the same sources who also told us the Inhumans were being rebooted in the MCU, which is now confirmed, we have no reason to doubt it.