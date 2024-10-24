If you somehow missed Avengers stars Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson’s on-air reunion in Transformers One when it hit the box office in September, it’s thankfully now available for streaming.

Recommended Videos

Image via Paramount Pictures

Hemsworth voices a young Optimus Prime, while Johansson plays a fellow Autobot Warrior named Elita in the latest Transformers iteration. The animated movie is a prequel to 2018’s Bumblebee and 2023’s Transformers Rise of the Beasts film.

WHERE TO WATCH: Transformers One on Amazon (free trial)

Johansson told CBS News she wasn’t expecting to get an offer to join her former costar, Hemsworth, on the set of Transformers One, but she was ultimately thrilled by the prospect. “It was a surprise to me,” she told the outlet. “It was such a great script. It had such cinematic qualities. It has so much heart. This film has so much heart. It really has amazing messaging in there, and it’s really funny, too.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Transformers One, including airtimes, cast details, and streaming information.

Where to stream: Prime Video

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Time: 12am

Transformers One premieres on Prime Video on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Viewers can stream the show on Prime Video for free without cable in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide

Relatable characters

Image via Paramount Pictures

The movie is directed by Josh Cooley, best known for his work on Toy Story 4. In an interview with the Motion Picture Association, Cooley talked about how well the characters in Transformers One can translate into real life.

“That was always the goal from the beginning and what got me on board. It was this relationship between these two characters that was very human and brotherly. I thought about my relationship with my brother and how I could bring that in,” he said.

“It’s not like we’re enemies, but we grew up together and then went down our different paths, but we’re still brotherly. I have always been fascinated by the idea of two people who come from the same place but end up in different ones,” he added.

What is Transformers One about?

Transformers One dives deep into the history of how Optimus Prime, played by Hemsworth, and Megatron, played by Brian Tyree Henry, went from best friends to bitter enemies. It’s a typical origin flick with a compelling storyline about the pair trying to free their home planet, Cybertron, from the villain Sentinel Prime, played by actor Jon Hamm.

Is there a trailer for Transformers One?

Yes, a trailer for Transformers One was released on April 18, 2024.

Meet the cast of Transformers One

Here is the cast of Transformers One:

Chris Hemsworth, Orion Pax, the future leader of the Autobots, after he transforms into Optimus Prime

Brian Tyree Henry as D-16

Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1

Keegan-Michael Key as B-127

Steve Buscemi as Decepticon Starscream

Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion

Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime

The movie is executive produced by Steven Spielberg. Michael Bay is also a producer of the film.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy