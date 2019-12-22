The Ending Of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Has Clear Parallels With Avengers: Endgame

Now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters, fans have quickly picked up on some clear parallels between the climax of the Sequel Trilogy finale and the similarly era-closing Avengers: Endgame. And since we’re going to be discussing these similarities right here, be warned that some major spoilers for both films lie ahead.

Those of you who’ve seen the Avengers: Infinity War sequel will likely remember the final exchange between Thanos and Iron Man. After the Mad Titan snatches the Infinity Gauntlet from Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, he smugly declares, “I am inevitable,” before snapping his fingers.

However, the snap proves useless, since the Infinity Stones had already been removed by Tony Stark, who then responds to Thanos with the words, “And I am Iron Man,” before snapping his own fingers and vanquishing the purple tyrant once and for all.

Okay, so let’s quickly break down this exchange. At the moment where the main villain of the Infinity Saga looks like he’s finally triumphed, he makes a boastful statement beginning with the words, “I am…” In response, our hero mirrors the villain’s statement with a declaration of his own that begins with the words, “And I am…,” as he snatches a last-minute victory from the jaws of defeat. Sound familiar?

With all that in mind, we jump to the climax of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In the final exchange between Rey and Palpatine, the main villain of the Skywalker Saga confidently declares, “I am all the Sith,” before our heroine retorts, “And I am all the Jedi,” as she turns the tables on the Sith Lord.

Coincidence? Well, yeah, probably, but it’s still interesting to think that the year’s two biggest Disney event movies took such similar approaches to their respective villains’ downfalls. Like a certain famous sci-fi director used to say: It’s like poetry, they rhyme.