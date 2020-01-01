Avengers: Endgame Just Broke Another Big Box Office Record

After roughly five months of dominating theaters around the globe, Avengers: Endgame finally concluded its historic run at the box office back in the fall. And what a run it was.

Yes, the three-hour galactic epic showed us all that Marvel’s revolutionary approach to world-building not only worked, but worked damn near perfectly. After over a decade of exciting buildup, Endgame became the highest-grossing film of all time. And since then, it’s gone on to rake in even more money for the studio thanks to some impressive home video sales. But it turns out that even after all this time, the movie still isn’t done breaking records.

You see, China has now updated their box office totals, adding another $3 million or so to the pic’s haul. That may not seem like very much, but it brings Endgame‘s worldwide gross from $2.78 billion to just over $2.8 billion, which makes it the first movie ever to hit that milestone. That’s right, folks, Avengers: Endgame is now the first $2.8 billion film, and we imagine it’ll remain as such for some time.

Of course, now the question is will it find any significant love during the upcoming awards season? It seems unlikely, given what history has shown us, but at the very least, we expect the blockbuster to snag one or two statues in the technical categories.

Even if it doesn’t, though, no one can deny that Avengers: Endgame has become one of the biggest films of the decade, and one of the most impressive, too. It may not’ve been perfect, but as the culmination of one of cinema’s most beloved sagas, it was an immensely satisfying conclusion and has us hopeful for what Kevin Feige and co. have planned for the future of the MCU. Which continues with Black Widow this May.