Avengers: Endgame Brought Gamora Back For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Unless Marvel was actually bold enough to kill off half of their superhero roster in Avengers: Infinity War – which we all knew they weren’t – there was a pretty clear distinction between who really died and who you knew would eventually be coming back. With that said, Gamora, one of the headliners in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, was an anomaly. After being tossed off the high mount of Vormir by Thanos, her fate felt nothing less than sealed. But using time travel, Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely found a (cheap) way to bring Zoe Saldana’s greek-skinned character back in time for the next chapter of James Gunn’s series, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

While writing a massive crossover movie doesn’t necessairly restrict the creative team from doing whatever they want to the characters at their disposal, Markus and McFeely admitted that their bring Gamora back was almost, if not entirely out of necessity for Gunn’s upcoming film.

“There are the parts so that Gunn could do whatever he needs to do [for Vol. 3]” McFeey told ComicBook.com. “That was just basically, you saw the behind the scenes stuff where they all kneel and she sort of boogies off set. If you let that in, you would’ve gone, ‘Oh, she’s alive and she’s over there.’ It’s very vague now. I don’t know what he’s going to do with it. Markus then spoke about the implications of Gamora from 2014 running around in 2023. “I also liked that little dangling piece of time travel,” he said. “The bow wasn’t completely wrapped up and there was a little bit of an after effect from what they did. That doesn’t necessarily affect this movie, and I don’t know how it’s going to affect the coming Guardians, but just leaving some strings, when you’re tying up this many strings, it’s satisfying to know that there are a few still still dangling.”

Well, it sounds like Gunn has a few creative avenues to explore for the next Guardians movie. For example, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) will have to try and rekindle the romantic relationship he had fostered with her. And, most importantly, they’ll have to try and convince Gamora to stay as a member of the crew – because, as of right now, she doesn’t have a whole lot of reason to do so.

But whatever Gunn has cooking up, I’m sure it’ll be just fine – you know, like the rest of the potholes the Marvel Cinematic Universe sets up for itself. So, with that said, what are your thoughts on this? Where do you think Gamora’s story is going to lead to next? Be sure to drop us a comment down below and share your ideas.