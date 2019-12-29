As 2019 enters its final stretch, Avengers: Endgame concept artist Jerad Marantz continues to share samples of the designs he worked on for the year’s biggest blockbuster.

Just take this newly posted artwork of Thanos sporting an alternate suit of armor for the Infinity Saga climax. Compared to the Mad Titan’s outfit in the final film, the color scheme here is relatively muted, while the top of his helmet looks a fair bit smoother.

Overall, the design seems a little more efficient and a little less showy than the costume worn by Thanos in the movie itself, but when you’re supposed to be the Avengers’ greatest villain, perhaps it pays to dress a little flashier.

In any case, now that the purple tyrant has turned to dust, it looks like the MCU will be on the lookout for another big bad to drive the next major saga. But while it could be a long wait before we see Thanos again on the big screen, surely we can never rule out such a popular character making a comeback somewhere down the line.

The events of Avengers: Endgame even hinted at a couple of potential pathways for the villain to make his return. For one thing, the introduction of alternate timelines practically gives Marvel a license to bring back any dead characters with minimal fuss.

What’s more, if the victims of Thanos’ snap could be brought back, then who’s to say that the same thing couldn’t happen for the man himself, be it via the Infinity Stones or some other yet-to-be-discovered method for resurrecting the dusted?

But regardless of what the future may hold for the Mad Titan, the Marvel franchise is currently on the cusp of a whole new era, starting with the release of Black Widow on May 1st, 2020.