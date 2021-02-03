Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals Awesome Scrapped Stunt

Newly released concept art from the final battle in Avengers: Endgame reveals an unfilmed scene where Giant-Man throws Professor Hulk and Spider-Man at Thanos’ army.

Marvel Studios had a lot riding on the concluding movie of the Infinity Saga back in 2019. The pic not only had to end 10 years’ worth of storytelling but also deliver a satisfying resolution to the MCU as a whole. And the highly acclaimed Avengers: Infinity War was a tough act to follow, in spite of the fact that the crew was essentially the same for both films. Fortunately, the Russo brothers and the rest of the gang managed to stick the landing, delivering a cinematic experience that would go on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, dethroning James Cameron’s Avatar after nearly 10 years.

Given all the plot threads that Marvel had to weave together for this particular installment, though, the 3-hour film was also incredibly long by the MCU’s standards. Over the past year or so, however, the creatives have released many snippets from all the deleted stuff that didn’t even make it to the theatrical version. One of these involves an action sequence during the Battle of Earth, with Ant-Man in his giant form throwing Professor Hulk, who in turn is throwing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, and you can check it out for yourself below.

While this looks absolutely epic in every definition of the word, I think we can all agree that the final battle was already overcrowded and such additions would’ve made it feel too dragged out. Hopefully Marvel will have more opportunities to showcase these heroes fighting alongside each other in future Avengers films, though. Or any other MCU project featuring a crossover for that matter.

But tell us, what deleted material do you wish had remained in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments below.