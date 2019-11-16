Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Shows Thanos Destroying Cap’s Shield With His Hands

There are so many shocking moments squeezed into the final battle of Avengers: Endgame. One of them comes though when Thanos uses his blade to destroy Captain America’s shield. Not only is it a weapon with much history in the MCU, but it’s also made of the most powerful metal on Earth, vibranium. In the movie, the Mad Titan bests the shield with his double-sided blade. But in some newly unveiled concept art, the villain breaks it with his bare hands.

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame: The Art of the Movie reveals a lot of fascinating, incredible artwork from the Marvel movie event of the year. As for this particular piece, check out the video above at the 10:05 timestamp, as it shows us that originally, the fight between Thanos and Steve Rogers was going to see the tyrant using nothing but his fists against the hero, with him giving Steve enough of a pummeling that he broke the shield with just his knuckles.

This would’ve been a cool moment in terms of showing the raw power of an angry Thanos, as well as making it even more of a vicious, brutal fight. However, it probably would’ve produced even more questions about the moment from fans. The Russos have already had to explain that Thanos’ blade is made from a mysterious metal hitherto unheard of in the MCU, which is how it’s capable of destroying the shield. So, it might’ve have stretched credibility if he did the deed with his own hands.

As for the blade, fans have theorized that this mystery metal is actually adamantium and this is just a small tease for the coming of the X-Men in the franchise. Some have even suggested the blade, left discarded after the battle, could be collected by Weapon X, melted down and used as Wolverine’s metal endoskeleton. This is definitely an interesting theory, but tell us, do you wish Thanos had used his bare hands to break apart the shield in Avengers: Endgame? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.