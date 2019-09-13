Avengers: Endgame Fans Spot Strange New Error In Final Battle

It seems that the MCU has made a boo-boo in Avengers: Endgame with regards to one of the children of Thanos: Cull Obsidian and specifically, his seeming ability to be in two places at once. Now that the movie is out on Blu-ray, dedicated fans are spending hours sifting through every second of footage, especially of the glorious climactic battle between Thanos’ army and the entire roster of MCU heroes, looking for errors. And in the aforementioned fight, a bizarre sighting of Cull Obsidian has been spotted by eagle-eyed viewers.

In one section of the battle, Captain America knocks out Obsidian using Thor’s enchanted hammer. Then the camera pans over to other parts of the battlefield in the same shot, and a few seconds later, we see the gigantic villain again, this time being tag teamed by Korg and Drax.

Now the question is, what explanation do we accept about Obsidian’s two appearances? Did he have the power to replicate himself all along and we just weren’t aware of it? Or was he capable of teleportation all this time? Maybe there were two Cull Obsidians in the past that were members of Thanos’ army who made the time jump to the present? Who’s to even say that’s the same character, and not two different characters who belong to the same, fearsome alien race sworn to serve the Mad Titan?

The most likely explanation, of course, is also the most boring one: the studio simply lost track of Obsidian’s position during the final fight and accidentally used him in two places at once. Considering the staggering scope of Avengers: Endgame and its battle, and the number of beloved heroes and villains fighting in it, is it really any wonder that the animators forgot about the guy who quite frankly hasn’t offered much to the narrative beyond his large size?