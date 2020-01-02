Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene Creates A Big Infinity Stone Plot Hole

The advent of Disney Plus last November meant we got a look at a bunch of Avengers: Endgame deleted scenes that we never saw before. One of the more notable was a sequence originally intended to slot in after Iron Man uses the Infinity Stones at the movie’s climax. In one sense, the scene adds an extra emotional weight to Tony’s sacrifice and also gives him some more closure. However, in another, it arguably opens up a massive plot hole, so perhaps it’s for the best that it was removed from the final cut.

In a mirror of Thanos encountering young Gamora in the Soul World in Avengers: Infinity War, Tony enters a strange orange realm and meets a teenage version of his daughter Morgan Stark, as played by Knives Out star Katherine Langford. This allows him to see how Morgan grows up before he dies, with this vision of his daughter promising that he’s doing the right thing and she’ll be fine. The only problem is, older Morgans’s cameo doesn’t make any sense.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

First of all, let’s look at the inspiration for this scene in Infinity War. Thanos meets young Gamora in the Soul World because the Mad Titan had already murdered his daughter to get his hands on the Soul Stone, with Gamora’s spirit presumably being consumed by the Stone and kept in its realm. Obviously, this isn’t what’s happened with Morgan. You could argue that the Time Stone is responsible for this glimpse into her future, but the orange surroundings confirms this is the Soul Stone’s doing, not the green Time Stone.

The reason this sequence was deleted in the first place is because test screening audiences were left confused by it, as Morgan had previously been portrayed in Avengers: Endgame as a child by Lexi Rabe. If it had been retained, though, hardcore fans would have been just as perplexed due to it completely ignoring the established rules of the Infinity Stones. As such, it’s definitely a good thing they left it out in the end.