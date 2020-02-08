After Avengers: Endgame released, the internet was flooded with all sorts of crazy fan theories. Some were more intriguing than others, and a few were just flat out bonkers. But now, one regarding none other than Captain Marvel has finally been shut down by one of the most prominent authorities on the matter, a talented individual who also happens to have directed the 22nd MCU film.

If you’ll recall, a lot of fans were convinced that Carol Danvers whispers something to Thor during their epic standoff early on in the movie. The moment comes just after the God of Thunder summons Stormbreaker, his powerful tree-ax. In that brief encounter, people swore they heard her faintly saying the words, “I have telepathy.” Well, for those convinced that their ears are not deceiving them, you’re in for a shocking revelation.

Co-director Joe Russo has had enough of this speculation and finally set the record straight. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he explained that Captain Marvel is not whispering those words, or any at all for that matter, to the Asgardian hero.

“(Laughs.) No. There’s no truth to that whatsoever. We buried a lot of Easter eggs in these films over the years, but that was not one that we buried.”

This whole ordeal was hard to believe from the start, but it’s still nice to get the confirmation straight from the horse’s mouth. It’s also gratifying to know that Thor actually likes Captain Marvel and not just because she has telepathic abilities.

Now that folks have closure on the matter though, they can focus on what’s next for Carol Danvers and the rest of the MCU. Speaking of which, a sequel to the billion-dollar-grossing film is in the works with the writer from the hugely anticipated Disney+ series WandaVision and is set to release in 2022. Avengers: Endgame, meanwhile, is now available on home video and the aforementioned streaming platform.