The Russo brothers directed four Marvel movies and all of them are beloved entries in the MCU. While it’s hard to pinpoint their particular style (which could be taken as a criticism) when compared to say Ryan Coogler, James Gunn or Taika Waititi, they’re certainly masters at balancing characters. Their gift (as well as the screenwriters) for managing multiple storylines with at least a dozen characters and turning all of it into a coherent and entertaining film is a talent unto itself.

But if the Disney/Fox merger had happened sooner, we may have gotten even more superheroes in Avengers: Endgame. While speaking with ComicBookMovie.com, Joe Russo mentioned a particular X-Men character that they would have loved to have included in the MCU, saying:

“I mean, Wolverine was always one of my favourite characters. Incredible Hulk #181 was one of the first comic books that I remember collecting, which was the first appearance of Wolverine. Hugh Jackman has done an incredible job with that character over the years, and I think they should take a break for a little while before someone else takes a crack at it.”

Even Jackman admits to wishing that there could’ve been a moment where he had an opportunity to share the screen with the Hulk or Iron Man. However, his days as Wolverine are probably over considering he went out on top with the iconic Logan.

And Russo is right. There should be a grace period before Marvel decides to introduce a new actor in the role because it’s hard to see anyone following in Jackman’s footsteps. Perhaps if they play around with time and different multiverses a la Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness though, the actor could don the claws again for a cameo.

In any case, the Russo brothers definitely went out on top with Avengers: Endgame. The inclusion of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four adds a whole new wrinkle to the future of the MCU though and this may just entice them to come back at some point, because let’s face it, they can do anything they want now.