The genocidal snap that occurred during the climax of Avengers: Infinity War was probably the most talked about movie moment of 2018, as fans around the world mourned the loss of their favorite heroes while frantically debating how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes were going to turn the tide and defeat Thanos. Naturally, the subsequent Avengers: Endgame did clear almost everything up but still left us with a number of questions by the time the credits rolled. And many of them centered around the exact nature of Thanos’ universe-wide purge.

One thing that a lot of people were wondering about is what would’ve happened to a baby during the snap. For instance, if the baby had been born right before, and then was snapped out of existence, would they return as a baby? Or would they be five-years-old?

Well, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have now explained that as per the rules established in the MCU, the infant would still be a baby when they were brought back. Answering some fan questions recently, the filmmakers said:

“Anybody who did go away at the Snap, when they come back they kind of come back at the moment they went away,” Anthony explained. “So they sort of miss those five years while everybody who didn’t go away was aging those five years.” “You wouldn’t age if you were zapped out of existence, you’d just stop existing. Then when you were brought back, you’d begin existing again,” Joe added.

Again, this isn’t too surprising given what’s already been established in the MCU, but it’s still an interesting detail that some may have overlooked and as such, may still be wondering about. Though that being said, perhaps it’s best to not overthink these things too much.

After all, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes already succeeded in reversing the Snap in Avengers: Endgame and it’s now just a thing of the past as we move into the MCU Phase 4, which kicks off with Black Widow on May 1st, before it continues later this year with The Eternals in November. Not to mention a couple of Marvel TV shows coming to Disney Plus, as well. Suffice it to say, there’s much to look forward to.