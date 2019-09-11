For the last five years, the Russo brothers have arguably been Marvel Studios’ most trusted directors, as the pair helmed not just the last two Captain America movies but also Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, earning the studio billions upon billions of dollars in the process and supplying fans with four beloved entries in the MCU. And though the filmmakers are taking a break from the universe for now, they aren’t ruling out a return at some point.

But what would it take for the Russos to return to the fold and make another Marvel movie? Well, the brothers were asked this during an interview with SYFYWIRE and revealed that the fact the studio has just got the rights to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four may be enough to coax them back.

“I grew on up [John] Byrne’s X-Men run. Ben Grimm was a favorite character growing up, The Thing. And Fantastic Four is now in the Marvel fold. There’s a lot,” said Joe.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The director went on to add that it would be exciting to tackle the Silver Surfer, who’s also now at Marvel thanks to the Fox merger, due to the cosmic world he opens up.

“Silver Surfer is an amazing character. Going really big in cosmic would be a lot of fun. So there’s a lot of things that could attract us.” “I mean, look, working with Kevin [Feige] and Louis D’Esposito and Victoria Alonzo has been the most rewarding collaboration we’ve had in our entire career. They’re like family to us now. We’re all very, very close to one another, and we miss each other,” Joe continued with a laugh. “So I’m sure we’ll find something that we can do together soon.”

The Russos have been asked this question before and have often pointed to doing a Secret Wars movie as something that would also attract them back to Marvel, though their love for the comic book event already fed into the storyline of their two Avengers films.

Other characters they’ve suggested they’d like to handle include Wolverine and Doctor Doom. It sounds like it’s definitely not out of the question for them to do another MCU film then if Kevin Feige happened to come knocking at their door again.

Tell us, though, what characters would you like to see the Avengers: Endgame directors tackle? Have your say in the comments section down below.