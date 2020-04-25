Disney Earned Almost $1 Billion In Profit On Avengers: Endgame

As you can’t fail to be aware of, Avengers: Endgame is officially the highest-grossing movie of all time. It was touch and go for a while there, but the grand conclusion to Marvel’s Infinity Saga ultimately managed to top James Cameron’s Titanic for that all-important number one slot, earning almost $3 billion smackeroos worldwide. The thing is, though, Endgame was an incredibly expensive film to make, so Disney only got a fraction of its earnings back. But when the total was that enormous, it means that they still scored big.

Deadline has taken a look back at the biggest cinematic success stories of 2019 and determined that Endgame earned the Mouse House a total of $890 million. That kind of payday ensures that Endgame can be labelled the most profitable film of the year. And with that money, Marvel can now fund roughly three new MCU movies.

Last year, there was talk of DC’s Joker being the most profitable comic book pic ever, due to its relatively small budget against its $1 billion worldwide gross. According to Deadline, however, it’s actually the fourth highest-earning production of the year, behind a couple of other Disney releases – Frozen 2 and The Lion King. Endgame‘s figure is practically double that of Joker’s, with the Joaquin Phoenix vehicle earning $437 million for Warner Bros/Village Roadshow.

As you’d expect, Endgame is even more profitable for Disney than Avengers: Infinity War was as well. Though Deadline notes that Avengers 3 was also the top earner of its year, Endgame‘s net profit is a whole 78% higher than its predecessor’s roughly half-a-billion final figure.

Avengers: Endgame will be the last major team-up project from Marvel for a while, as there’s no Avengers flick on their Phase 4 slate. However, it no doubt won’t be too long before the studio puts another one together, so that they can once again break all kinds of box office records.